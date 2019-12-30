Hinesville
Kil Sun Darden, 74, passed away at home Thursday, December 26, 2019, under the care of Hospice Savannah following a long illness.
A native of South Korea, she was a resident of Hinesville for 42 years and an American citizen. She was an active member of Hinesville Korean Baptist Church and President of the Coastal Chapter of the Korean American Association. She was the former owner of Pok Gift Shop and Four Seasons. Kil Sun was a hardworking, self-employed businesswoman who was always willing to help others.
She is survived by her son, Rigel Darden of Hinesville, as well as numerous family members and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial will follow in Oglethorpe Memorial Park.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020