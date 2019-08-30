Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kilifi Tapa "Chief Smoke" Matavao Jr.. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Service 6:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 220 Sandy Run Drive Hinesville , GA View Map Service 6:00 PM Cannon Mortuary 2460 Bengal Boulevard Cottonwood Heights , UT View Map Service 10:00 AM Yorkshire Building 4200 West Skye Drive South Jordan , UT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kilifi "Chief Smoke" Tapa Matavao Jr., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at his home in Hinesville, Ga., at the tender age of 69 years.

An initial Homegoing Celebration service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 220 Sandy Run Drive, Hinesville, Ga. 31313. A second Homegoing Celebration service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019 at the Cannon Mortuary, located at 2460 Bengal Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121. A final chapel service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, Sep. 6, 2019 at the Yorkshire Building 4200 West Skye Drive, South Jordan, Utah 84095. Burial will follow at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park located at 17111 S. 1700 W., Bluffdale, Utah 84065.

Kilifi was born Jun. 9, 1950, in Ofu Manu'a, American Samoa to Tapa and Faimafili (Tufu) Matavao. He graduated from Mapusaga High School in 1970. Kilifi served a faithful church mission in Samoa from 1970-1972. In January of 1974, he married the late Jane Tofoipupu (Tuitele) in Waianae, Hawaii. He enlisted in the United States Army on Aug. 15, 1974, in Honolulu, Hawaii. On Feb. 14, 1986, he married Pavitt Elizabeth (Danielson) in Laie, Hawaii. Sergeant First Class Kilifi Matavao served as a Field Artilleryman for 22 honorable years and retired Aug. 31, 1996. He continued serving throughout his life as a Ward Mission Leader, Counselor, Temple Ordinance Worker, and Bishop of the Hinesville Ward. Many describe him as shy, humble, and ultimately a peacemaker. He loved sharing and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ to all who would listen and receive it. He loved reading scriptures, traveling, gardening, sports, but mostly missionary work and serving the Lord. He absolutely cherished any time he could spend with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jane, and his son Kilifi T. Matavao, III in 2014.

Kilifi is survived by his wife, Pavitt Elizabeth (Danielson) of Vaitoloa, Western Samoa; his five sons; George Lauifiafa and his wife Sa'ane of West Jordan, Utah; Newel Fa'atuiolemotu and his wife Leslie of Las Vegas, Nev.; Joseph Fa'avesi of Columbia, S.C.; Auvae William and his wife Josephine of Victorville, Calif.; and Timothy Pu'ela of Euless, Texas; his two daughters, Marie Filomena and her husband Ronnie Lavon Slack of Bagdad, Fla.; and Salamasina Leilani Matavao of Hinesville, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; his four brothers; Salasopa (Lepepaina), Epati (Ruta), Liae (Roseanne), and Ulavale Matavao, two sisters; Maveve Cordle (Larry), and Aniva Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

