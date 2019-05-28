Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Kim Ae Jones. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Viewing 9:00 AM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Ae Jones Aka: Chong-Ae Kim was born August 22, 1957, in Seoul, South Korea, to Donghwa Yoon and Gisik Kim.

Mrs. Jones passed away at the age of 61 while she was on a trip to Northvale, New Jersey where she was helping the ill mother of one of her close friends. Mrs. Jones had a passion for helping others and was a selfless person. She was also an excellent cook and loved to feed anyone who came to her home. She had a quick-witted sense of humor and was a lot of fun to be around.

She immigrated to the United States in March of 1978 and lived in Georgia and Florida for most of her life. She was married to Thomas Mitchell Jones for 24 years until he passed away in 2009. She was the mother of Thomas Fisher Jones, Chadd Mitchell Jones, Kimberly Lila Jones and Robert M. Baggett, grandmother of Daniel Baggett, Annabella Baggett and Isabella Rae Jones, mother-in-law of Olivia Baggett and Stefanie McKain. She leaves behind an extended family in New Jersey, New York and Korea including brothers Yoo Jong Kim, Yoo So Kim, sister Myung Ae Kim, her nephew Hoyoung Kang, and her mother Donghwa Yoon.

The funeral service will be at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home, 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The viewing and memorial are at 9 a.m. and the graveside service is at 11 a.m. The reception will follow at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1010 Beatie Blvd. in Hinesville across from UHaul at 12 p.m.

Pastor Yoo will be presiding. Pastor Lee from First Baptist Korean Church will give the sermon.

The family is accepting donations to assist with funeral expenses. You can contribute by going to:

