Larry Dean Duke, 61, of Midway went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born March 31, 1958, to Billy and Audrey Duke in Whitesville, N.C., Larry worked at Hobart in Richmond Hill from 1994, when he and his family relocated to the area from Michigan, until the plant closed in 2014. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and just riding around.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Duke.

Larry is survived by his wife, Wendy, and their sons, Eric, Ken, and Jason Duke, and daughter, Amanda Nance, and eight grandchildren; sisters, Angie, Donna, and Chris; brothers, Robert and Grady; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held April 20, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the KOA Campgrounds in Richmond Hill.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is assisting the Duke family.

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

