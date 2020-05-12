Larry Earl Hodges
Larry Earl Hodges, Sr., 70, of Register died Sunday evening, May 10, 2020 at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Born in Ludowici, Georgia, he was a son of Clyde Earl Hodges and Leah Miness Hodges. Larry was retired from Romanoff Floor Covering where he worked as a supervisor. He loved to fish and work on garden tractors. Larry was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his wife, Pamela Hodges of Register; four daughters, Melissa Elder (Bill) of Darien, Mechelle Hodges of Brunswick, Rachel Bacon (Glyn) of Pembroke, and Leah Hodges of Brunswick; a son, Larry Earl Hodges, Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; a step-son, Brandon Smith (Stacy) of Rincon; a granddaughter that he and Pam raised as a daughter, Allyssa Smith of Lakeland, Florida; two sisters, Charlene Hodges of Ludowici and Deborah Hodges of Lakeland, Florida; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from May 12 to May 19, 2020.
