Larry Earl Hodges, Sr., 70, of Register died Sunday evening, May 10, 2020 at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Born in Ludowici, Georgia, he was a son of Clyde Earl Hodges and Leah Miness Hodges. Larry was retired from Romanoff Floor Covering where he worked as a supervisor. He loved to fish and work on garden tractors. Larry was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Pamela Hodges of Register; four daughters, Melissa Elder (Bill) of Darien, Mechelle Hodges of Brunswick, Rachel Bacon (Glyn) of Pembroke, and Leah Hodges of Brunswick; a son, Larry Earl Hodges, Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; a step-son, Brandon Smith (Stacy) of Rincon; a granddaughter that he and Pam raised as a daughter, Allyssa Smith of Lakeland, Florida; two sisters, Charlene Hodges of Ludowici and Deborah Hodges of Lakeland, Florida; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from May 12 to May 19, 2020.