Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Jim Rozier. View Sign

Walthourville – Larry Jim Rozier, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence. Born in McIntosh County, he had lived in Walthourville most of his life. He was formerly the owner of Hinesville Carpet before retiring and turning the business over to his brothers. Larry was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and dog training and he also played the guitar with a gospel quartet for several years. He was a member of Walthourville Baptist Church and preceded in death by his son, Cole Hampton Rozier and parents, Harold Hampton Rozier Sr. and Virginia Rozier.

Survivors are his daughters and son-in-law, Joy Smith, Lorna Rozier, and Leona Breningstall and Phillip all of Ludowici; sons and daughter-in-law, Jim Rozier and Paige of Gainesville, Fla., Wesley and Cody Rozier ; sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Roberson of Hinesville, Loretta Rozier of Savannah, and Debra Crowley and Mike of Isle of Wight; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold Rozier Jr. and Mary of Blackshear, Wayne Rozier and Debbie of Midway, Arthur Rozier and Sheryl of Fleming, and Norman Rozier of Ludowici; eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. at Walthourville Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Burial will follow in Wayfair Cemetery in McIntosh County.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Roberson, Jake Rozier, Travis Crowley, Stephen Crowley, Len Dryden, Luke Dryden and Matthew Reed.

Remembrances are suggested to Walthourville Baptist Church, 96 Vandiver Road, Walthourville, GA 31333.

Family and friends may sign the online register at

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.





Walthourville – Larry Jim Rozier, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence. Born in McIntosh County, he had lived in Walthourville most of his life. He was formerly the owner of Hinesville Carpet before retiring and turning the business over to his brothers. Larry was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and dog training and he also played the guitar with a gospel quartet for several years. He was a member of Walthourville Baptist Church and preceded in death by his son, Cole Hampton Rozier and parents, Harold Hampton Rozier Sr. and Virginia Rozier.Survivors are his daughters and son-in-law, Joy Smith, Lorna Rozier, and Leona Breningstall and Phillip all of Ludowici; sons and daughter-in-law, Jim Rozier and Paige of Gainesville, Fla., Wesley and Cody Rozier ; sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Roberson of Hinesville, Loretta Rozier of Savannah, and Debra Crowley and Mike of Isle of Wight; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold Rozier Jr. and Mary of Blackshear, Wayne Rozier and Debbie of Midway, Arthur Rozier and Sheryl of Fleming, and Norman Rozier of Ludowici; eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. at Walthourville Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.Burial will follow in Wayfair Cemetery in McIntosh County.Pallbearers will be Jordan Roberson, Jake Rozier, Travis Crowley, Stephen Crowley, Len Dryden, Luke Dryden and Matthew Reed.Remembrances are suggested to Walthourville Baptist Church, 96 Vandiver Road, Walthourville, GA 31333.Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici. Funeral Home Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici

57 Oak St NW

Ludowici , GA 31316

(912) 545-2061 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close