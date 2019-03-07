Walthourville – Larry Jim Rozier, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence. Born in McIntosh County, he had lived in Walthourville most of his life. He was formerly the owner of Hinesville Carpet before retiring and turning the business over to his brothers. Larry was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and dog training and he also played the guitar with a gospel quartet for several years. He was a member of Walthourville Baptist Church and preceded in death by his son, Cole Hampton Rozier and parents, Harold Hampton Rozier Sr. and Virginia Rozier.
Survivors are his daughters and son-in-law, Joy Smith, Lorna Rozier, and Leona Breningstall and Phillip all of Ludowici; sons and daughter-in-law, Jim Rozier and Paige of Gainesville, Fla., Wesley and Cody Rozier ; sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Roberson of Hinesville, Loretta Rozier of Savannah, and Debra Crowley and Mike of Isle of Wight; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold Rozier Jr. and Mary of Blackshear, Wayne Rozier and Debbie of Midway, Arthur Rozier and Sheryl of Fleming, and Norman Rozier of Ludowici; eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. at Walthourville Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will follow in Wayfair Cemetery in McIntosh County.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Roberson, Jake Rozier, Travis Crowley, Stephen Crowley, Len Dryden, Luke Dryden and Matthew Reed.
Remembrances are suggested to Walthourville Baptist Church, 96 Vandiver Road, Walthourville, GA 31333.
