GUMBRANCH - Latrelle Wells Gilbert, age 76 passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence. A lifelong resident of Gumbranch, she was born June 11, 1942 to Dewey Leslie and Ruth Miness Wells. She was mainly a homemaker but had worked at several restaurants including the Waffle King. Her hobbies included gardening and playing bingo. Ms. Latrelle served on the Gumbranch City Council and was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Gilbert; siblings, Dean Wells, Linda Floyd, Sue Wells and Bonnie Wells Hardman.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leroy Gilbert of Gumbranch; children, Ricky Gilbert, Lynn Gilbert (Roger) Lien, and Steve Gilbert all of Gumbranch; sister, Marcia Wells (Jerry) McMullen of Gumbranch; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one great great grandson; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lloyd Bradley's Fish House off John Wells Rd. in Gumbranch.

Memorials may be given to Mr. Leroy Gilbert.

