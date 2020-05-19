Laucenia Deloris Baker Frasier was born November 1, 1953 to Joh and Maggie Lee Baker of Midway. She entered into paradise on May 17th surrounded by her loving family. Laucenia was the youngest of eight children. Her parents, three sisters (Josephine, Ruth and Margaret), and one brother (Joseph "Joe") preceded her in death.



Laucenia was educated in the Liberty County School System and was a member of the original Liberty County High's Class of 1971. After finishing high school, she went on to attend Savannah State College (now University) where she earned a B.A. in Sociology. Upon receiving her degree, Laucenia began a career in teaching but soon moved into her undergraduate field of study. She worked many years for Fort Stewart's Army Child and Youth Services and retired as Director of Family Child Care in 2013. In recent years, Laucenia returned to the workforce and was employed as a substitute teacher for Liberty County Schools.



In 1985, she married Stacy Frasier, and to their union, her only child Astacia Deloris, was born.



Laucenia was well-known citizen and public servant of Liberty County. She never met a stranger and always made newcomers to this community feel welcome. She brought love, light, and laughter to everyone who crossed her path. Laucenia was known for her cooking, creativity, tenacity, and good humor. She was actively involved in the Liberty County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Observance Association where she chaired the Commemorative Program for many years. Laucenia was also a proud, life member of Limerick Chapter #336 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted, life-long member of Beach Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully led the church's hospitality ministries and organized numerous programs and events.



"Cena" as she was affectionally known, leaves to continue her legacy, her beloved daughter and son-in-love, Astacia and David King, and her husband, Stacy. She also leaves behind two sisters, Rebecca Frazier and Barbara Ann (Robert) Young, and one brother, Herman L. (Sarah) Baker, all of Midway. Laucenia's extended family includes: two brothers-in-law, Charlie (Betty) Frasier and Alvin Frasier, Jr of Hinesville; one sister-in-law, Delores "Dee" Frasier, of Hinesville; four nieces, Stephanie (Darryl) Armstead and Charlette Frasier of Atlanta, Tiffany Baker of Midway, and Chante' (Reginald) Martin of Allenhurst; five nephews, Andre, Derrick, and Kelvin Frasier of Philadelphia, PA and Wesley Frasier and James Eric (Janelle) Green of Hinesville; a special grandnephew and adored grandnieces, A very Armstead, Olivia Martin, Janai Baker, and Unique Green; and one godson, Jaylen Kimbro of Hinesville. To cherish her memory, Laucenia leaves a host of dear friends especially Velma Wilson, Cledith Ling, Josephine Richardson, Marsha Cromwell, Catherine Martinez, Valeria Murray, Renee' Reese, and Cynthia Williams.



Visitations will be held Friday, May 22 from 3 to 5 pm at Dorchester Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 23. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to donate to the Liberty County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Association or Beach Hill Missionary Baptist Church.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

