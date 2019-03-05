Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura H. Darsey. View Sign

Laura H. Darsey, 69 of Rochester, Kentucky passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky. Laura was born January 7, 1950 in Fulton County, Georgia to the late EJ and Annie Laura McIntosh Hutchinson. Laura resided in Shellman Bluff, Georgia for many years prior to moving to Kentucky. She became a member of Shellman Bluff Baptist Church on Oct 11, 1996. Laura loved to play the piano and organ for the church. After moving to Kentucky she became a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Laura is survived by two sons, Cody Darsey (Danielle) of Rochester, Ky., and Barry Darsey (Amy) of Smyrna, Ga.; three grandchildren, Luke and Sam Darsey of Smyrna, Ga., and Evan Darsey of Rochester, Ky.; one sister, Joanna Hutchinson of Shellman Bluff, Ga.; one brother, Marty Hutchinson (Alice) of Bonaire, Ga.; one nephew, Allan Hutchinson (Jamie) and one niece, Amy Hutchinson, both of Georgia.

Our Laura was a very loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, family member and friend. She was a shining light for what the grace of our glorious God can do in a person's life through the power of Jesus Christ. Her devotion to her Lord, family and friends, her gentle nature, her touch of stubbornness and her infectious laugh, which her niece told her would be at the top of everyone's laugh list, will be dearly missed. We love you Laura.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Laura at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation with the family will be from 10-11 a.m. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow at the church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .

Jones Funeral Chapel of Morgantown, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

927 W. G.L. Smith Street

Morgantown , KY 42261

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.