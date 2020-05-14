Laviccey (Booth) Ray
Laviccey Booth Ray, 79 of Hinesville passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after an extended illness. The Wayne County native had lived in Hinesville the past 40 years. She was a devoted momma and granny, who loved to sew, knit, read, and spend time with her rescued kitty cats. She was blessed at birth with the most beautiful smile and kind heart. She was known to show random acts of love, whether it be knitting a scarf or baby blanket for someone she just met or just simply buying a candy bar for her cashier. Laviccey was preceded in death by her son, Herbie Ray and sister, Anna Bauer.

Survivors are her daughter, Heidi (Jeff) Williams and son, Donny Ray; grandchildren, Pebbles (Darrell) Bargeron, Tori (David) Wittsack, Abby Williams, and Jeffrey Williams, Jr.; great grandsons, Darren and Dustin Bargeron.

Private family services were held on Wednesday.

Remembrances may be made to Liberty Humane Shelter, 279 Briarwood Circle, Hinesville, Ga. 31313.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from May 14 to May 21, 2020.
