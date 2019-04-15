Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawton Lee Shuman. View Sign

Lawton Lee Shuman, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Lawton was born in Clyde, GA and lived there until the government took over then he moved his family to Richmond Hill where he resided most of his life. He was a member of Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. He was a wealth of knowledge and we never grew tired of listening to his stories about living on Ft. Stewart, working for Henry Ford, fishing, hunting, the logging industry, gardening, and God's blessings on our family through the years. He loved to play his guitar and sing gospel songs. He loved speed and fast trucks! He believed firmly in God, the power of prayer, the Bible, and certainly the Farmer's Almanac. His handshake was his word and more binding than any legal document that will ever exist. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crowley Shuman; his daughter, Darlene Laverne Shuman; and his parents, Estell and Brittie Shuman.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Smith (Gary) of Riceboro, Darnell Shuman (Shree) of Fleming, Timmy Shuman (Polly) of Fleming, Charlene Phillips (Tommy) of Richmond Hill, Lynn Shuman (Joye) of Baxley, and Andy Shuman (Cindy) of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Earline Purifoy of Savannah, Mary Rushing of Richmond Hill, Livie Turner of Summerville, SC, Faye Ours (Paul) of Somerset, OH, and Freida Hurd (Jimmy) of Richmond Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church with Reverends Mark Downs, Gene Harrison and Jeptha Newberry officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Lawton Lee Shuman, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.Lawton was born in Clyde, GA and lived there until the government took over then he moved his family to Richmond Hill where he resided most of his life. He was a member of Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. He was a wealth of knowledge and we never grew tired of listening to his stories about living on Ft. Stewart, working for Henry Ford, fishing, hunting, the logging industry, gardening, and God's blessings on our family through the years. He loved to play his guitar and sing gospel songs. He loved speed and fast trucks! He believed firmly in God, the power of prayer, the Bible, and certainly the Farmer's Almanac. His handshake was his word and more binding than any legal document that will ever exist. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crowley Shuman; his daughter, Darlene Laverne Shuman; and his parents, Estell and Brittie Shuman.He is survived by his children, Barbara Smith (Gary) of Riceboro, Darnell Shuman (Shree) of Fleming, Timmy Shuman (Polly) of Fleming, Charlene Phillips (Tommy) of Richmond Hill, Lynn Shuman (Joye) of Baxley, and Andy Shuman (Cindy) of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Earline Purifoy of Savannah, Mary Rushing of Richmond Hill, Livie Turner of Summerville, SC, Faye Ours (Paul) of Somerset, OH, and Freida Hurd (Jimmy) of Richmond Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Visitation will be from 6:00 – 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church with Reverends Mark Downs, Gene Harrison and Jeptha Newberry officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel

10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717

Richmond Hill , GA 31324

(912) 756-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close