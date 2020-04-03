Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenora (Weed) Downs. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Send Flowers Obituary



Allenhurst – Lenora Weed Downs, 90, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and Georgia Hospice Care. Born in Manchester, she had lived in Liberty County most of her life. A homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, "the best of the best". In her early years in Warm Springs, GA, she proudly served as an attendant for President Franklin D. Roosevelt during his treatment for polio. She was an avid reader and seamstress and enjoyed watching westerns with her husband. Her family was her life. She was a member of Crossroads Holy Church of God and was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Downs, Sr., children, Thomas David Downs and Joyce Downs Teal, her parents, Archie and Ruby Kersey Weed, and siblings, Marie, Frances, Sonny and Evelyn.Survivors are her sons and daughters-in-law, Donald A. Downs, Jr. and Tammy of Dundee, FL and Mark A. Downs and Christi of Allenhurst; sister, Audrey Tarver of Wadley; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 5 at 3 PM in the Hinesville Cemetery with Rev. Jeptha Newberry and Rev. Mark Downs officiating.Drop-in viewing will be Saturday, April 4 from 4-6 PM at the funeral home.** Due to COVID–19 precautions and in keeping with CDC advisories and state and local mandates, social distancing guidelines will be observed during viewing and services. **The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Georgia Hospice Care and the brothers and sisters of Crossroads Holy Church of God and Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church.Remembrances are suggested to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 S. Macon Street, Jesup, GA 31545.Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020

