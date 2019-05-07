Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Lettie McNeal. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lettie McNeal transitioned into eternal life on Saturday, May 04, 2019 at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, GA surrounded by her loving family.

Lettie was born on October 9, 1942 in Rolling Fork, MS to the late Prince and Lula Turner. She attended public school in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At an early age she accepted Christ as her Savior, and she loved and served him until she departed this life.

Lettie was preceded in death by her brother, Prince Turner and sister, Ruby Cooks.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories two daughters, Mary (Pacifico) Antalan and Johnie Thomas both of Hinesville, GA; two sons, Adam (Lavonne) McNeal and Jim (Marietta) McNeal both of Hinesville, GA; two brothers, Dalton Ross (Gloria) of Chicago, IL and Cleveland (Betty) Ross of Rolling Fork, MS; one sister, Willie Ruth Moore of Rolling Fork, MS; eight granddaughters, Latoya (Lamar) Barnes, Tanecia (Marlon) Cruver and DiAndra Padgett of Hinesville, GA, Porsha Antalan and Patrice Antalan of Atlanta, GA, Jael McNeal of Dubai, UAE, Jasmine Davis of Southhaven, MS, Destiny Barnes of Greenville, MS; seven grandsons, Terridious Brand and Adam Brand of Chicago, IL, Marcus McNeal of Madison, MS, Steverick Bee of Portland, OR, Anashious Davis of Springdale AR, Sedrick Davis of Texas, Kirkland Stewart of Hinesville, GA; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and dear friends.

A celebration of Life will be held at the Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel - Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA 31320 on Friday, 10 May 2019 at 1:30 pm. Viewing will be from 1230-1:30. Pastor Mike Cowart will be the officiating pastor.

Published in Coastal Courier from May 7 to May 14, 2019

