Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431

Mrs. Lillie Belle Felder was born Jan. 21, 1938 in Riceboro, Ga. Lillie Belle was the daughter of the late Rev. Harold and Dorothy Bacon. Lillie Belle was educated in the Liberty County Public School System and attended Liberty Co. High School. She graduated in 1956.

Lillie Belle at a very young age accepted the Lord as her personal Savior and through baptism joined the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church and was active in their youth ministries. When she relocated to Washington DC, she applicated with Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she worked faithfully with the Nurses Gill.



After graduating from high school, Lillie Belle relocated to Washington DC where she attended George Washington School of Nursing. After graduation, she worked 20 years at the District of Columbia General Hospital as a pediatric nurse until retirement.



Throughout her tenure at District of Columbia General Hospital, she earned the respect and admiration of patients, administrators, doctors, nurses and clinical staff for her hard work and dedication. Lillie Belle met the love of her life Ben Felder and married in April 1961. The Lord blessed them with four children, Harold (Tina), Benjamin (preceded her in death), Jeffrey (Madeline), and Cynthia (Michael).



She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Those left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Ben Felder; two sons, Harold and Jeffrey; one daughter, Cynthia; one sister, Juanita Singleton, sixteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three brother-in-laws, Willie (Jeanette), David and Fred; three sister-in laws, Lillie, Fredrika and Theresa; a host of nieces nephews, cousins, and friends. We will miss her dearly.



Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the funeral home



Funeral Services: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9235 E. B. Cooper Hwy, Riceboro, Ga. 31323



Interment: First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery



