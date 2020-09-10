1/
Linda D. Holton
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda D. Holton, age 73, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family and under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.

Linda was born in Brunswick. She has lived in Midway for the past 37 years. She was a retired store manager for Friendly Express where she worked for many years. She loved to fish but reading was her favorite hobby.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Aneta Turner (Ted) of Millen; her two sons, Billy Faircloth of South Dakota and Bradley Faircloth (Faith) of Midway; her sisters, Barbara Roberts of Nahunta and Pam Raulerson (Kenny) of Brunswick; her brother, Curtis Riggins of North Carolina; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; her longtime companion, Chuck Eastman of Midway; her step-children; and her step-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brendett Miles
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved