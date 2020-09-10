Linda D. Holton, age 73, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family and under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.



Linda was born in Brunswick. She has lived in Midway for the past 37 years. She was a retired store manager for Friendly Express where she worked for many years. She loved to fish but reading was her favorite hobby.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Aneta Turner (Ted) of Millen; her two sons, Billy Faircloth of South Dakota and Bradley Faircloth (Faith) of Midway; her sisters, Barbara Roberts of Nahunta and Pam Raulerson (Kenny) of Brunswick; her brother, Curtis Riggins of North Carolina; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; her longtime companion, Chuck Eastman of Midway; her step-children; and her step-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

