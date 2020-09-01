1/1
Linda (Harvey) Davis
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Linda Harvey Davis, 74, passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Hospice House of Savannah.

Linda was born in Savannah, Georgia and graduated from Savannah High School. She went on to attend cosmetology school and opened Linda's Coiffures which was later renamed Family Hair Care. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Harvey and Addie Loy Harvey; husband, Dwight Davis, III; and two brothers, Ronnie Harvey and Gary Harvey.

She is survived by her brother, David Harvey; children Dwight H. Davis, IV; Tiffany Davis Diehl and Brooks H. Davis; seven grandchildren; and one lifelong friend, Teresa Mims.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Service
06:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
September 1, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about linda I worked with her for many years prayers for the family
Diane Glisson
Friend
August 31, 2020
I am so sorry for the passing of Linda. Heaven has received an ANGEL RIP Linda❤
Pat Beasley
Friend
August 31, 2020
So sorry that the current circumstances kept us from meeting for lunch. Prayers for the family. I am sure Linda is having a grand reunion with the family.
Harriet Harvey
Family
August 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. Linda was one of the strongest people that I have known and one of the most caring! She was a good friend and I will miss her so much!
Tina Kurilko
Friend
August 30, 2020
Our payers are with the family
Robby Burklund
Friend
