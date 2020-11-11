Linda Gassaway Dunivin, 76, went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. She was under the care of Coastal Manor in Ludowici during the last days of her illness. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on March 29, 1944. Her parents were Bill and Johnnie Gassaway of Hinesville, GA. She was the youngest of two children. Her parents preceded her in death.
The Gassaway family moved to Hinesville in 1951 when Linda was 7 years old. Linda grew up in the Hinesville First United Methodist Church. She graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1962 where she played basketball and was involved in many school clubs and activities. She graduated from Georgia Southern in 1966 and took her first teaching position with the Glynn County School System, living on St. Simon's.
Linda moved to Atlanta where she taught in the Clayton County School System. She got her Master's Degree and taught the visually impaired in Riverdale, in South Atlanta. She moved back to Hinesville and Liberty County in the late 1980's. She excelled in creative writing, singing, and song writing. She won some awards for her music and collaborated on a published children's musical. She also published a short story in the book, "Chocolate for a Woman's Heart".
Linda lived with and looked after her parents until they went to be with the Lord in 2007. Her greatest love was Jesus Christ. She loved to worship, speak the scriptures and pray. She especially loved the ministries that helped the children.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Karen Gassaway of Richmond Hill; his daughters and their husbands, Leigh and Kelly Andersen of Athens and Marti and Dennis Bagarozzi of Oconee County; and nieces and nephews, Christian, Shelby, Trey and Nick.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 12 at 2:00 pm in Hinesville Cemetery with Reverend Tony Caldwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the First United Methodist Church, 100 Memorial Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.
