Mother Lizzie George Richardson was born on September 25, 1925, in Long County, Georgia to the late Deacon Bethel and Sister Phoebe Lewis. Mother Lizzie departed this life on July 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her spouses, Sam George, Jr. and Deacon Frank Richardson. She was also preceded in death by her four children, Oliver George, Cynthia George-Spencer, Herbert Lewis, and Bobby George. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Lucy Boyd, Magnolia Lewis, and brother, James (Sonny) Lewis, Sr.

At an early age Mother Lizzie was baptized and became a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Walker High School in Ludowici, Ga. She was employed as a Domestic Worker in Hinesville, Ga for many years.

Mother Lizzie enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and bird watching. She adored her grandchildren and often took them on summer vacations.

She leaves to mourn her passing two sons, Lonnie Harold (Elaine) Lewis, and Nathaniel (Shirley) George of Hinesville, Ga, one step-son Albert George, four daughters, Gwinnell Davison, LaRose Slade, Diane Thomas, and Clara Rowsey-Stewart, one son-in-law, Arthur W. Stewart all of Hinesville, Ga. Two sister-in-laws, Mamie Lewis (Ludowici, Ga) and Lizzie Mae Lewis (Ludowici, Ga), one brother-in-law, Chance Grant (Savannah, Ga), adopted daughters, Angela (Mose) Boyd, Wanda (Joseph) Nelson, Mary Robinson, daughter-in-Christ, surrogate mother to Charla Fraser, Regina Callaway, and David Purser, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

