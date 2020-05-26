Lois "Dian" (Peyton) Buzbee
Lois "Dian" Peyton Buzbee, 77, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah after a long illness.

Dian was a native of Hinesville (Flemington) and a graduate of Bradwell Institute. A military wife, she returned to Hinesville where she was a resident for the past twenty years. She enjoyed woodworking and was an animal lover.

She is survived by her husband, James Buzbee; children, Val Fullilove, Bruce Butler, and Shellby Green; sister, Virginia Ford of Richmond Hill; and brother, Allison Peyton of Hinesville; two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service is planned for the fall to celebrate Dian's life. Arrangements will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dian's memory to a local animal shelter or Humane Society would be appreciated.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from May 26 to Jun. 2, 2020.
