Lois "Dian" Peyton Buzbee, 77, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah after a long illness.Dian was a native of Hinesville (Flemington) and a graduate of Bradwell Institute. A military wife, she returned to Hinesville where she was a resident for the past twenty years. She enjoyed woodworking and was an animal lover.She is survived by her husband, James Buzbee; children, Val Fullilove, Bruce Butler, and Shellby Green; sister, Virginia Ford of Richmond Hill; and brother, Allison Peyton of Hinesville; two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.A memorial service is planned for the fall to celebrate Dian's life. Arrangements will be announced.In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dian's memory to a local animal shelter or Humane Society would be appreciated.