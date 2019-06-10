Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loise Lorena (Swindell) Parker. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Loise Lorena Swindell Parker, 86, of Hinesville, GA, went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, under the care of Spanish Moss Hospice.

Lorena was born on the family farm in Long County, Georgia, March 23, 1933, to Jeneral Benjamin and Rotha Devereaux Swindell. Lorena was a graduate of Ludowici High School, where she was a member of the ladies' basketball team, and Draughons Business College.

In September of 1949, she married the love of her life, Reppard Parker. They were married for 64 years until death separated them in 2013. They were blessed with one daughter.

Lorena was a kind, thoughtful, polite and courteous Southern Lady. Her family and her Lord Jesus defined her. Lorena was a Proverbs 31 woman throughout her life.

She was a member Emeritus of the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Eastern Star, Chapter 497, in Hinesville, GA. As a young woman, she was a member of Fleming Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, choir director, and singing alto in a traveling gospel quartet. Upon moving to Hinesville, she became a member of First Baptist Church. The majority of Lorena's career was with the Department of the Army Education Center at Fort Stewart, where she worked until her retirement. She and Reppard also owned and operated Whispering Pines Trailer Park.

In later years, she enjoyed traveling to gospel concerts and country music shows featuring George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, and other performers, all while enjoying the beauty and sites of America. Her hobbies were traveling, shopping trips with her daughter, and gardening – from vegetables to azaleas, camellias, and many other flowering plants.

Her family will miss the beautiful flowers and the organic vegetables she grew and shared, the birthday cards she always sent full of prayers, kind words, and a check, as well as the delicious carrot, red velvet, and strawberry cakes, her fried chicken and beef roasts! Most of all, we will miss her and the love and kindness she bestowed upon us that brightened all our lives.

Lorena is survived by her daughter, Nancy Parker O'Neal (Seavy); two grandchildren, Seavy Highsmith O'Neal, III (Amy) and Benjamin Parker O'Neal; two great-grandchildren, Seavy H. O'Neal, IV, and Dolan N. O'Neal; one brother, J.B. Swindell (Kathy); one niece, Michelle S. Berryman (Mason).

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Henry A. Swindell and his wife Stella, and her sister-in-law, Doylene Parker Swindell.

Visitation will be 10-11 am, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am and burial will follow in Flemington Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Flemington Presbyterian Church, 875 Old Sunbury Road, Hinesville, GA 31313, or Companions for Heroes C4H

Lorena's family would like to express their thanks to Melissa, Kenya, and the other kind people at John Wesley Villas, Abercorn Rehab, and Spanish Oak Retreat and Hospice.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

