Mrs. Shirley lived in Hinesville most of her life and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed sharing the Bible with others.

The family would like to thank Georgia Hospice Care for the care they gave to Mrs. Shirley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Shirley; two sons, Daniel H. Shirley and Jeffrey L. Shirley; and a daughter-in-law, Florence "Sam" Shirley.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas C. Shirley (Janet) of Allenhurst, Lonnie Shirley of California, and Timothy Shirley (Maribel) of Guatemala; daughter-in-law, Lillian Shirley of Watertown, N.Y.; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister, Vivadiene Chaudoin of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Jerry Sellers of Tuscaloosa; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Talmadge Road in Walthourville.

