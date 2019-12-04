Guest Book View Sign Service Information Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill 8901 Ford Ave. Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-7575 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill 8901 Ford Ave. Richmond Hill , GA 31324 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill 8901 Ford Ave. Richmond Hill , GA 31324 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise G. Woods, 90, born November 4, 1929 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Leroy Woods; parents, Frank Marian (Vera) and Rachael Angley Green, and her brothers L.W. (Dub) Green, James Green, Emory (Pete) Green and Jay Green.

She is survived by her brother, Aubrey Green and her five children, Jenell Canfield (Grant), Elaine Lunsford (Frank), Sandi Smith (Roy), Ronny Woods (Tony) and Jeffrey Woods (Robin).

Louise was blessed with nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

She and Leroy spent many years on Wilmington Island where she was active in Vacation Bible School, WMU, and the Girls in Action (GA's) programs at Wilmington Island Baptist Church. They moved to Midway, Georgia in 1972 where they started Woods Truck and Tractor Repair. She continued to be involved in Bible School, WMU, GA's as well as home and foreign missions. She and Leroy loved teaching the two-year old Sunday School Class at Fleming Baptist Church. For years, Louise would sew Christmas Stockings, filling them with Bible verses and treats and delivering them to every resident in the local nursing home.

Louise taught English as a second language in the early 70's to a small local Korean population in Liberty County. In 1979, she traveled to Korea on a mission trip where 27 souls were saved.

She was a prolific reader and endeared this love of reading to her family. Louise was a biblical scholar in her own right and loved to debate religious theology. She loved gardening; taking pride in her azaleas, roses and acres of blueberries.

The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am Friday, Dec. 7 at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home in Richmond Hill, Georgia. The Funeral service will immediately follow visitation. Burial will be in Savannah at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery.

A heartfelt thank-you is extended to Hospice of South Georgia and to all of those hearts and hands that have come alongside on the journey with our loved one.

In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup Georgia, 31545.

