Lucille (Sconyers) Davis
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Sconyers Davis, 97, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital with family by her side.

Lucille was born on November 4, 1922 to the late Claude and Eunice (Rigdon) Sconyers. Lucille was born in Metter, Georgia, where she also grew up. She served as a parachute rigger at Hunter Army Airfield during WWII. Lucille enjoyed fishing and traveling. She was her sons' biggest fan during their careers as professional powerboat racers. Lucille had a boundless love for her family, especially her granddaughters and great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. "Maitland" Davis; her parents, Claude and Eunice; her brother, Burton and her daughter in law, Donna Davis.

Lucille is survived by sons, Ken Davis and Larry Davis; granddaughters, Erin, Alison and Ashley; great granddaughters, Sydney and Austen: sister in law, Betty Sconyers and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington with Jerry Carter eulogizing. Burial will be in the Hinesville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Greg Herbert, Duane Young, Michael Alegria, Danny Sconyers, Ray Hargett and Eric Durrence.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved