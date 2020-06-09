Lucille Sconyers Davis, 97, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital with family by her side.



Lucille was born on November 4, 1922 to the late Claude and Eunice (Rigdon) Sconyers. Lucille was born in Metter, Georgia, where she also grew up. She served as a parachute rigger at Hunter Army Airfield during WWII. Lucille enjoyed fishing and traveling. She was her sons' biggest fan during their careers as professional powerboat racers. Lucille had a boundless love for her family, especially her granddaughters and great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. "Maitland" Davis; her parents, Claude and Eunice; her brother, Burton and her daughter in law, Donna Davis.



Lucille is survived by sons, Ken Davis and Larry Davis; granddaughters, Erin, Alison and Ashley; great granddaughters, Sydney and Austen: sister in law, Betty Sconyers and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington with Jerry Carter eulogizing. Burial will be in the Hinesville Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Greg Herbert, Duane Young, Michael Alegria, Danny Sconyers, Ray Hargett and Eric Durrence.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

