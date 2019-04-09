Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Lucy Mae Walker. View Sign

Sister Lucy Mae Walker was born in Claxton, Georgia (Evans County) to the late Henry and Evelina Givens on July 26, 1931. She attended Evans County High School and joined First African Baptist Church at an early age in Claxton, Ga. Her hobbies were cooking, fishing, and sewing.



Sister Walker united in holy matrimony to the late Deacon Henry Walker Jr. on August 7, 1965. After moving to Ludowici, Ga., she committed her life to Christ at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church until she parted this life on March 30, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her family, fellow Christians, and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Henry Walker Jr., two sons, Johnny Givens and Earl Walker, sister, the late Eva Mae Thomas, and several brother and sister- in- laws.



She is survived by two sons, James Walker of Hinesville, Ga. and Edward Walker of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven daughters, Claudette Walker of Ludowici, Ga., Diane Knight of Claxton, Ga., Darlene Walker and Regina McCall both of Hinesville, Ga., Dina Donaldson (Emile Donaldson son -in- law) of Columbus, Ga., Melissa Johnson of Warren, Mich., Constance Lewis, Charlotte, N.C.;

one brother- in- law, Clifton Walker of Ludowici, Ga.; twenty-four grandkids, thirty-three great grandkids, many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who will miss and hold the memory of her dearly.



Visitation: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at the funeral home

Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church

52 W. Lincoln Way, Ludowici, Ga. 31316

Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements

Sister Lucy Mae Walker was born in Claxton, Georgia (Evans County) to the late Henry and Evelina Givens on July 26, 1931. She attended Evans County High School and joined First African Baptist Church at an early age in Claxton, Ga. Her hobbies were cooking, fishing, and sewing.Sister Walker united in holy matrimony to the late Deacon Henry Walker Jr. on August 7, 1965. After moving to Ludowici, Ga., she committed her life to Christ at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church until she parted this life on March 30, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her family, fellow Christians, and many friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Henry Walker Jr., two sons, Johnny Givens and Earl Walker, sister, the late Eva Mae Thomas, and several brother and sister- in- laws.She is survived by two sons, James Walker of Hinesville, Ga. and Edward Walker of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven daughters, Claudette Walker of Ludowici, Ga., Diane Knight of Claxton, Ga., Darlene Walker and Regina McCall both of Hinesville, Ga., Dina Donaldson (Emile Donaldson son -in- law) of Columbus, Ga., Melissa Johnson of Warren, Mich., Constance Lewis, Charlotte, N.C.;one brother- in- law, Clifton Walker of Ludowici, Ga.; twenty-four grandkids, thirty-three great grandkids, many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who will miss and hold the memory of her dearly.Visitation: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at the funeral homeFuneral Services: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church52 W. Lincoln Way, Ludowici, Ga. 31316Interment: Oak Ridge CemeteryDorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements Funeral Home Dorchester Funeral Home

7842 E Oglethorpe Highway

Midway , GA 31320

(912) 884-2431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close