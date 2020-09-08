Luis E. Rivera, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah with family by his side.



Luis was born in Puerto Rico on October 30, 1963 to parents Marciano and Gladys Diaz Rivera. He was a great human being, friendly, helpful and had an extraordinary sense of humor. Luis was a husband, father and great grandfather and a wonderful family man.



Luis is survived by his wife, Wanda Del Valle Rivera; children, Andes Robles, Nilsa Rivera, Luis E. Rivera, Jr., Sonia Rivera, Sonya Rivera and Genesis Rivera; grandchildren, Kennyel Ortiz, Gabriel Rivera and Miguel Robles.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel In Flemington.



"My love, thanks for this 35 years of marriage. I want you to know that I will miss you and you will always be in my heart. I do not say goodbye, just a see you later. Thank you for the years we spent together and for all that we have accomplished together." Your wife, Wanda.



"Goodbye my love of your children, son-in-law and sister-in-law, we will always carry you in our hearts, we love you dad."



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home, Flemington, is handling arrangements.

