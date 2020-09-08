1/1
Luis E. Rivera
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luis E. Rivera, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah with family by his side.

Luis was born in Puerto Rico on October 30, 1963 to parents Marciano and Gladys Diaz Rivera. He was a great human being, friendly, helpful and had an extraordinary sense of humor. Luis was a husband, father and great grandfather and a wonderful family man.

Luis is survived by his wife, Wanda Del Valle Rivera; children, Andes Robles, Nilsa Rivera, Luis E. Rivera, Jr., Sonia Rivera, Sonya Rivera and Genesis Rivera; grandchildren, Kennyel Ortiz, Gabriel Rivera and Miguel Robles.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel In Flemington.

"My love, thanks for this 35 years of marriage. I want you to know that I will miss you and you will always be in my heart. I do not say goodbye, just a see you later. Thank you for the years we spent together and for all that we have accomplished together." Your wife, Wanda.

"Goodbye my love of your children, son-in-law and sister-in-law, we will always carry you in our hearts, we love you dad."

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home, Flemington, is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved