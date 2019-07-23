Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Lee McIver. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Midway – Mrs. Lula Lee McIver entered eternal rest on Wednesday evening July 17, 2019. She was born July 13, 1937 in the Taylor's Creek Community, now known as Fort Stewart to the late Raymond C. Smiley and Albertha Frasier Smiley Pinkney. She was preceded in death by her brother's Jonathan Frasier, James Smiley, and Albert Lee Pinkney; two sisters Leila Mae Carter and Maggie Quarterman.

She was a graduate of Liberty County High School Class of 1955. On January 30, 1960, Lula was joined in holy matrimony to Willie Gus McIver, Jr, to this union, one child was born.

At an early age, Lula joined Pleasant Grove AME Church. She later moved her membership to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband, Willie Gus McIver, Jr., Midway, GA; one son Msgt Ret. Leonard (Brenda) McIver of Summerville, SC; granddaughter, Latisha McIver and great granddaughter, Alayja McIver both of Summerville, SC. Her sisters; Hattie LeConte of Hinesville, GA, Agnes (Levern, Sr.) of Midway, GA, Helen Carter of Brooklyn, NY, sisters-in-laws, Phyllis Johnson of West Palm Beach, FL, Rebecca Frasier of Midway, GA, Katherine McIver of Fredericksburg, VA, brother-in- laws, Prophet Otis (Rebecca) McIver of Midway, GA, Harry (Betty) McIver of Brooklyn, NY, James L. Quarterman Jr, of Midway, GA, a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday July 26, 2019 Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Hwy Midway, GA.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Saturday July 27, 2019 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church 9235 E.B. Cooper Hwy Riceboro, GA.

Interment: First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

Published in Coastal Courier from July 23 to July 30, 2019

