Lular Arlene Brown

Obituary
Lular Arlene Brown made her transition Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia.
A native of Arkansas, Miss Brown lived in Hinesville since 1998. She was a member of Victory Faith Fellowship Center with an association with Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, both of Hinesville, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, GA, on September 14, 2019 at noon.
She is survived by: one son, Ron Brown and one daughter, Velvatina Cunningham, both of Hinesville, Ga.; four sisters, Kitty Hall, Toledo Ohio, Lillie London (Cleotis), Hinesville, Ga., Mary Clayborn (Andrews), Memphis, Tenn., Evangelist Martha Thornton, Hinesville, Ga.; brothers, Lee Brown, Boston, Mass., Don Brown, North Little Rock, Arkansas; four grandchildren, one great-grand child, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and two special friends, Ms. Alexis Lyons and Mrs. Mary Williams.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019
