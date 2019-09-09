Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lular Arlene Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lular Arlene Brown made her transition Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia.

A native of Arkansas, Miss Brown lived in Hinesville since 1998. She was a member of Victory Faith Fellowship Center with an association with Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, both of Hinesville, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, GA, on September 14, 2019 at noon.

She is survived by: one son, Ron Brown and one daughter, Velvatina Cunningham, both of Hinesville, Ga.; four sisters, Kitty Hall, Toledo Ohio, Lillie London (Cleotis), Hinesville, Ga., Mary Clayborn (Andrews), Memphis, Tenn., Evangelist Martha Thornton, Hinesville, Ga.; brothers, Lee Brown, Boston, Mass., Don Brown, North Little Rock, Arkansas; four grandchildren, one great-grand child, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and two special friends, Ms. Alexis Lyons and Mrs. Mary Williams.

Lular Arlene Brown made her transition Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia.A native of Arkansas, Miss Brown lived in Hinesville since 1998. She was a member of Victory Faith Fellowship Center with an association with Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, both of Hinesville, Ga.A memorial service will be held at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, GA, on September 14, 2019 at noon.She is survived by: one son, Ron Brown and one daughter, Velvatina Cunningham, both of Hinesville, Ga.; four sisters, Kitty Hall, Toledo Ohio, Lillie London (Cleotis), Hinesville, Ga., Mary Clayborn (Andrews), Memphis, Tenn., Evangelist Martha Thornton, Hinesville, Ga.; brothers, Lee Brown, Boston, Mass., Don Brown, North Little Rock, Arkansas; four grandchildren, one great-grand child, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and two special friends, Ms. Alexis Lyons and Mrs. Mary Williams. Published in Coastal Courier from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close