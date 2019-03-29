Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Louise (Beach) Mobley. View Sign





She was a 1959 graduate of Bradwell Institute and attended the Warren A. Candler Hospital School of Nursing and Armstrong College. She left school to marry the love of her life, Jimmy D. Mobley, who predeceased her after 51 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents, James T.R. Beach and Edith Folsom Beach, and a sister, Joan Beach Vance.



She worked for Coastal Utilities for almost 30 years. She enjoyed playing Bridge, Shanghai, and Mahjong and loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church and attended Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church after moving to the coast. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a true friend to many.



Surviving are her children, Marla and Steve Troha, and Jeffery and Davia Mobley, all of Hinesville; her grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Troha of Hinesville, Ethan Troha, of Savannah, and Nolan Mobley of Savannah; her great-granddaughters, Emersyn Troha and Elliotte Troha; first cousin, Jackie Trim (Lisa); brother-in-law, Bobby Mobley (Sandy); several special nieces and nephews; other loving family and friends; and special companion, Munson.



The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel, in Hinesville. Funeral services will immediately follow beginning at 3:00 in the chapel. Burial will be in Hinesville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Troha, Ethan Troha, Nolan Mobley, Harry Sikes, Brad Lee, and Danny Racette.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3308 Shellman Bluff Road, NE, Townsend, GA 31331, or to a charity of the donor's choosing.



Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

(912) 368-3780

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close