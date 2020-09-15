Lynda Louise Packard of Allenhurst, Ga., former resident of Atlanta, Ga. was born in Bakersfield, Calif. on May 23rd, 1954 and journeyed to her eternal heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 6th, 2020 with all her loving family by her side. Lynda's deep Christian Faith remained strong and comforting as she courageously fought her cancer illness. Lynda did not have the Blessing of biological children; however, she had many "Heart Children" - her sister, Beverly Calhoun's children and grandchildren, whom Lynda dearly loved and assisted in raising. Lynda is deeply loved and missed by her sister and all the grandchildren: Desmond Dossey, Brenda Lee Buck, Drake Calhoun, Miranda Buck, Stefan Buck, Chelsea Buck, Melanie Bongiorno, Amanda Cassat, Jessie Dossey and many other Loved Great Nieces and Nephews. Lynda's warm, exuberant, and playful presence will be deeply missed, especially by one of her Beloved Heart Grandchildren (nephew), Tommy Desmond Dossey the Third. Memorial honoring Lynda's celebration of Life journey was held in her home, per Lynda's request.

