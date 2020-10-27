"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you." Deuteronomy 31:6



Mrs. Mae O. Bibb Hooks was born on August 29, 1942 to the late Reverend Eugene Riley Bibb and Mattie Lee Smith Bibb in Birmingham, Alabama. The Lord relieved her of life's toils and called her to rest from her labor early Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at her home in Hinesville, Georgia.



Mrs. Hooks confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at New Salem Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. She was educated in the public schools of Birmingham. She married the love of her life, Benjamin Hooks, Jr., on September 14, 1963 and to this union, two sons were born. Mrs. Hooks and her family attended and joined many churches because of military travel with her husband Benjamin. Mrs. Hooks was an active member of Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church. She sang with the W. F. Johnson choir, attended Sunday school, bible Study, prayer team, and assisted with the hospitality committee and kitchen committee. Prior to her declining physical mobility, she was known throughout the community and church for her delicious cakes.



Mrs. Hooks was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Hooks, Jr. and her son Reverend Roderick Hooks. Mrs. Hooks leaves to cherish her precious memories one son, Benjamin (Laura) Hooks, III of Pooler, Georgia; one sister, Jessie (Ronnie) Moore of Cleveland, Ohio; four sister-in-law's, Bennie Ruth Hooks of Sparta, Georgia, Alberta Hooks, Shirley Hooks-Powe, and Ivery Mae Scott (Jerry) of Montgomery, Alabama; three brother-in-law's, Charles (Betty Ann) Hooks, Thomas (Jeanette) Hooks, and Winston Williams of Montgomery, Alabama; five special ladies as her adopted daughters, Ivy Ford, Alice Hill, Cleo Hollingsworth, Dwinda Wilson, Cynthia Grayer; special friends, Susan Harris, Ann Jackson, and Annie Johnson; adopted grandchildren, Kesean Taylor, Shakema Hill, Lajoi Ford, Kyleih Ford, Samuel Wilson, III, and Mary Wilson; a host of relatives and friends and her Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church Family in Jesup, Georgia.



Mrs. Hooks will be dearly missed. She is absent from the body, but present with the Lord.



Visitation will be Friday, October 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Midway, Georgia. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Oglethorpe Memorial Park, 308 W. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville, Georgia. Due to Covid-19, we are practicing social distancing and mask are required.

