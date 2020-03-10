Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maggie Mae (Darden) Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maggie Mae Darden Anderson was born on Jan. 13, 1936 to the late Jim Darden and Lucille Jones Darden in Hinesville, Georgia. She was the fourth child of five. She transitioned from this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, surrounded by her loving children, other loved ones and pastors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Anderson; father, Jim Darden; mother, Lucille Jones Darden; her beloved sisters, Estella Viola Darden Boyd, Vivian Darden Campbell, Earnestine Darden Carroll; her beloved brother, James Darden; and her dearly beloved daughter, Arnell Anderson Gbekor.

Maggie matriculated through the Liberty County School system and earned her high school diploma from Liberty County High School in McIntosh, Georgia. She worked for the Liberty County School System for eight years, from there she worked at Food Management Services and finally at the Post Laundry at Fort Stewart, Georgia, until her retirement.

Maggie grew up in a loving, God-fearing family and gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was baptized by Rev. Thomas J. Wright and became a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church In Hinesville, Georgia .

Maggie met and married James M. Anderson, who preceded her in death in 1995. As a military wife, she traveled and lived in many locations, but for her, Hinesville would always be home.

Maggie lived a full and blessed life. Her weekend pastime was going to "Yard Sales" with her beloved and very special niece, Harriet.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories her children, Lamel Anderson (Deneise) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Orvell Folson of Covington, Georgia; her son-in-law, Dela Gbekor of Severna Park, Maryland; her sister-in-law, Georgia Darden of Sandersville, Georgia; her grandchildren, Tyler Anderson, Edward Anderson, Larry Richardson Jr., Delali Gbekor, Joshua Gbekor; God Child Erica Taylor; a very special niece, Harriet Berry (Tommie) of Hinesville, Georgia; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, GA, 31313.

The viewing will be at 11 a.m. Services start at noon.

Pastor Micky L. Jackson, officiating.

