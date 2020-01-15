Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mandy Jane (Shaw) Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Williams, Mandy Jane Shaw, 43, of Chesterfield, gained her wings on January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, JoAnn Myers; paternal grandparents, Arnold and Magnolia Shaw; beloved stepmother, Jean Shaw and sister, Amy Shaw. She is survived by her daughters, Taylor Shaw and Katelyn Williams; her mother and father, Marsha and Wayne Johnson of Knoxville, Tenn.; her father, Wallace Shaw of Ludowici, Ga.; siblings, Angela Wilburn (Mark), Wally Shaw (Jackie), Randy Shaw, Ashley Shaw and Brittany Shaw; stepsister, Dr. Edee Roland (Alex); stepbrothers, Steven Johnson and Tripp Meacham; her former husband, Wes Williams; an abundance of nieces and nephews and many close friends she considered her family. Her girls were her heart and she was extremely proud of them. She loved her Tennessee Vols and had a strong bond with her siblings, The Shaw Six. She was strong, independent, fiercely loyal and always put others before herself. A celebration of Mandy's life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, January 17 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America at www.biusa.org or the Children's Hemiplegia and at www.chasa.org Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020

