Margaret Bacon, 74, was born on June 27, 1946 in Riceboro, Georgia, to the late Ernest "Bigtime" and Doretha Thomas-Bacon.



Margaret was educated in the Liberty County School System. She was a proud graduate of Liberty County Class of 1967. After graduation, she moved to Miami, Florida where she lived and worked for the Historic Fountain Blue Hotel for many years before returning home to Riceboro, Georgia. She also worked for Dr. Ong and Dr. Bautista and retired from Ben's Seafood in Brunswick, Georgia to care for her elderly parents. Her most cherished job was caretaker and chief babysitter to all of her nieces and nephews.



At an early age, she accepted Christ and was a lifelong member of First Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Riceboro, Georgia.



She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Ernest and Doretha Bacon, two brothers Frank Bacon and Harold Anderson and her sister Eloise Martin Robinson.



She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted Brother George (Lorene) Bacon, Riceboro, GA; Ervin Jackson, Ludowici, GA. Her devoted nieces and caretakers, Georgia Holliday, KaTrina (Marcus) Kitty and Mary Robinson. Her nieces and nephews she helped raised: Debra (Michael) Frazier, Nathaniel (Carla) Bacon, Charlie (Wanda) Robinson, Jr. Leroy Robinson, Cintretta (James) Lewis, Dewanda (Gregory) Crumbley, Tyrone Robinson, Carlos (Catherine) Robinson, Veronica Williams, Tyrone (Susan) Bacon, Calvin Bacon, Clinton Bacon, Her beloved sisters/cousins: Leona Bacon Jones, Lollie Ann Poole, Emma Sue Williams, Essie Mae Roberts, Leila Williams and Sarah Atkins, Ruben "Bo" Gibson, Curtis Gibson and William Gibson; her great nieces and nephews: Andre' Jay Holliday, Tia (William) Payne, Adara Bacon, Keldon Winn-Young, Kyndal Troup, Shaniya Williams, Malia Jones, Kaitlin Robinson, Krista Robinson, LaKenya Frazier, Makia Frazier, Chasten Lewis, Kaneshia Robinson and Norman Robinson; great-great nieces and nephews: Jayla, Jordan and Jaylees Holliday and Trey Payne a host of loving cousins, other relatives, church members and friends.



The final call home came on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



Walk thru viewing will be 1-5 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020.



Graveside Service will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Zion Baptist Church.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

