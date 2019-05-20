Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Paulene Foster. View Sign Service Information Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville 206 N Veterans Blvd Glennville , GA 30427 (912)-654-2060 Featured

HINESVILLE/GLENNVILLE - Margaret Paulene Foster, 78, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a short illness.

Paulene enjoyed shopping, traveling with family, as well as spending time with her family and friends. She was a founding member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Glennville, where she and her family served in leadership for 50 years. She loved and was loved dearly by her church family.

Upon meeting her husband Wilton in a cotton field in Long County, the two quickly became childhood sweethearts and were married, May 25, 1957 in Ludowici, Georgia. Paulene was a faithful wife and mother. She was a beautician for many years as well as being involved in several businesses in the area. She and her husband owned the Western Sizzlin in Hinesville, Georgia for 23 years and was also the co-owner of Izola's Country Café in Hinesville.

She is preceded in death by, her parents, Dewitt and Vera Strickland; son, Dana Foster and brothers, Darvin Strickland and Dale Strickland.

She is survived by: Husband, Wilton Foster of Hinesville, GA; Children, Lori Poole (Glenn) of Hinesville, GA; Kimberly Nickell (Terry) of Hinesville, GA; Daughter in-law, Becky Foster of Hinesville, GA; Sister, Marilyn Boram (Bo) of Glennville, GA; Grandchildren, Josh Foster (Amber), Megan Foster, Ashley Britt (Michael), Haley Nickell, Garrett Poole; Great Grandchildren, John Rhett Foster, Reese Foster, Logan Britt and Arienna Britt; Several Nieces, Nephews and Other Relatives also survive.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Glennville First United Pentecostal Church. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Glennville First United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in the Revis Blocker Family Cemetery in Long County.

Pallbearers: Danny Foster, Tyron Joyner, Brian Beninati, Jason Long, Steven Blocker, and Tim Boram.

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.

