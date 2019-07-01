Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Soules. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Maria Soules died on Friday, June 28, 2019. Maria was born on Feb. 3, 1941 in Este, Italy to Otello and Maria Elena Margo. She lived and thrived in Italy until she became a military wife of the late Donald Morrison II and started a new adventure with him that brought her to reside in Hinesville, Georgia in 1979.

Maria worked at AAFES on Fort Stewart, Georgia for ten years. Maria married the late Arthur Soules in June 1985. She is survived by three children: Donald Morrison III of Hinesville and his wife Michelle, Maria Harris of Hinesville and her husband Steve Harris, Richard Morrison of Ludowici and his wife Josie. Maria was also survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Maria was loved deeply and was ""Nona"" to everyone she met. She had many friends and was a daily customer at Walmart.

She will be buried next to her late husband Arthur Soules at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers Maria requested donations to the St. Jude foundation.

