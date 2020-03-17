Our loving wife and mother, Marianne Yatzek, 83, passed away peacefully at home under the care of hospice surrounded by her children and husband of 56 years.
Marianne was born on June 17, 1936 to Alexander and Barbara (Sidler) Klier. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. Marianne loved being with her family, cooking and working in her yard. She was of the Catholic faith. Marianne will be dearly missed by her family and her friends.
Marianne leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Ronald Yatzek; her son, Ronnie Yatzek; her daughters, Connie Yatzek and Michelle (Yatzek) Wells; her grandchildren; her great grandchildren; her friends and her extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm after the visitation at the funeral home.
The family has requested that donations can be made in Marianne's name to the Liberty Humane Shelter at 279 Briarwood Circle Hinesville Georgia 31313 or through PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/LibertyHumaneShelter.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020