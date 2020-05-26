Mrs. Marie "Re" Green-Bacon, daughter of the late Lucille and Louis Williams Sr., was born in San Diego,California on April 12, 1947 and gained her wings on April 28, 2020. As a young child the family relocated toSan Francisco. Marie has three brothers, Lionel Jackson (deceased), Robert Jackson (deceased) and Louis "Lou"Williams Jr. Re and Lou attended Catholic Schools growing up. While in her last year of high school, she metand later married Leonard Green. This union brought her four children, a son Andrew who passed away of"crib death" after four short months, a daughter Brenda, and twin boys Leonard and Louis.Her bond with her brother, Lou lead her to follow him to Sonoma County, CA. She moved and her childrento Santa Rosa, CA. It is here where her career with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)began. She always had a passion for reading and a thirst for knowledge. She was instrumental in saving thestate some revenue, by writing and developing new polices and procedures. She later moved to Sacramento,CA where her career continued with the DMV, in a management position. She retired after 28 years of service.While at the DMV she drew the attention of her colleagues with her kindness, resourcefulness, and leadership.Her compassion and kindheartedness drew her to help others when she able. It was her belief, that no oneshould ever be hungry.Re's enthusiasm for life was unparalleled. You could see this in her tremendous affection for her pets. Shementored women throughout her life. She relished family functions and other social gatherings (bus rides toReno). In preparation for the events she would pamper herself by getting her nails done by "Ms. Cathy".During the holidays you were guaranteed to hear Motown playing and her in background saying, "Turn thatUp". One of her favorite activities was playing cards. She was always up for a good game of bid whist and tenand half. Most of the time, she hosted the get-togethers and did most of the cooking. The food was preparedwith love and was delicious. Her cooking skills landed her a catering business. Marie bought the right amountof humor to every situation. Marie's passion for children was extraordinary. She adored her grandchildren andconstantly made them laugh. Marie made many fond memories in Sacramento.Marie's journey took her from Sacramento to Hinesville, Georgia with her late husband Walter "Walt" BartonJr. Shortly upon their arrival to Hinesville, Walt lost his battle with cancer. In January 2016 she marriedBenjamin "Benji" Bacon. Marie and Benji are both members of New Life Family Church, Midway, Georgia.At New Life, she was a member of the Lady's Bible Study Group. She was also very active in her newcommunity. Retirement presented her with some extra free time. She served as the Prior President of theLiberty County AARP, Chapter 5031. She continued to commit to her belief of, no one should be hungry. Shefeed the local children during the summer months using her own funds along with additional donations.Through her church she volunteered with the "Hanger Program" as a part of their food distribution efforts.As a result of her generous spirit and her affectionate personality, her beautiful life will be forever cherished inthe lives of her three children: Brenda Green, of Sacramento, CA, Lou Green of Phoenix, AZ and LeonardGreen of Lovelock, NV, her brother Lou Williams Jr. of Petaluma, CA, five grandchildren; sisters JoniqueGreen and Sherice Carter of Sacramento and Kandice and Shanice Carter (both deceased), and grandson TylerWilson of Winsor, CA; seven great grandchildren; Samjee, Maurion, Jomaur , Myntube, Syrius, Kashya andEliora, three great great grandsons; Xander, Xayden, Travon, two nieces she helped to raise; Angela Williams,of Indianapolis, IN (daughter Marisha Williams (deceased), her sons Jaylen, Jayson and Jordan), Tracy Williams,of Palm Springs, CA (her children Damiene and Zakiyah) and host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, inlaws, and friends. She will truly be missed.Loving Memory of MARIE GREEN-BACON. A Celebration of Life!Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time/11:00 AM Pacific TimeJoin Zoom Meeting by using this link:Meeting ID: 863 3492 8243Password: 386591Dial-in Number:(312) 626-6799 or (669) 900-9128Dorchester Funeral Home(912)884-2431