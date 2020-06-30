Marjorie (Lamb) Myers
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bainbridge native, Marjorie Lamb Myers, daughter of the late WL Lamb and Christine Martin Lamb, was born October 2, 1929 and passed away at her home in Midway, Georgia on June 27, 2020.
Mrs. Myers was educated in the Bainbridge Schools, Shorter College, The University of Oregon and Georgia Southern University. After a long and happy marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Myers, MD of Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Marjorie made friends wherever she went and cherished these relationships old and new.
Mrs. Myers is survived by children, R. Kenyon Tyson (Joyce), Lawton Tyson, Phillip Tyson, Scott Myers and Marnie Myers Walters (Herb); and two grandsons, Lawton W. Tyson and Steven R. Tyson.
A private family service will be held in North Carolina, where she will be buried with her husband.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved