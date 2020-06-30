Bainbridge native, Marjorie Lamb Myers, daughter of the late WL Lamb and Christine Martin Lamb, was born October 2, 1929 and passed away at her home in Midway, Georgia on June 27, 2020.

Mrs. Myers was educated in the Bainbridge Schools, Shorter College, The University of Oregon and Georgia Southern University. After a long and happy marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Myers, MD of Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Marjorie made friends wherever she went and cherished these relationships old and new.

Mrs. Myers is survived by children, R. Kenyon Tyson (Joyce), Lawton Tyson, Phillip Tyson, Scott Myers and Marnie Myers Walters (Herb); and two grandsons, Lawton W. Tyson and Steven R. Tyson.

A private family service will be held in North Carolina, where she will be buried with her husband.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



