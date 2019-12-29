Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark E. Kane. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark E. Kane, 22, went to be with our Heavenly Father Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in his family home unexpectedly.

Mark was a life long resident of Liberty County. He graduated high school in 2016 at Bradwell Institute. Mark was supposed to start his first job at the newest restaurant coming to Hinesville, Yellow Bee's. He was a huge Star Wars fan, enjoyed playing video games, loved cheese pizza with no sauce, and eating ice cream, but most of all Mark enjoyed spending time with family. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need.

Mark is survived by his mother, Heidrun Kane; father and step-mother, Stan Kane and Sheri Kane; sister, Sabrina Satterfield and brother-in-law, Anthony Satterfield; grandmother, Lynne Kane; aunts, Stacy Kane and Danielle Kane; uncles, Smitty Bion and David Kane; extended family, Terry Satterfield, Sherry Satterfield, Tiffany McCaster and Shawn McCaster as well as several cousins.

A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Flowers and cards for the family can be sent to the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home at 1822 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Ga 31313 as well as donations made to Out of the Darkness Foundation.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mark E. Kane, 22, went to be with our Heavenly Father Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in his family home unexpectedly.Mark was a life long resident of Liberty County. He graduated high school in 2016 at Bradwell Institute. Mark was supposed to start his first job at the newest restaurant coming to Hinesville, Yellow Bee's. He was a huge Star Wars fan, enjoyed playing video games, loved cheese pizza with no sauce, and eating ice cream, but most of all Mark enjoyed spending time with family. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need.Mark is survived by his mother, Heidrun Kane; father and step-mother, Stan Kane and Sheri Kane; sister, Sabrina Satterfield and brother-in-law, Anthony Satterfield; grandmother, Lynne Kane; aunts, Stacy Kane and Danielle Kane; uncles, Smitty Bion and David Kane; extended family, Terry Satterfield, Sherry Satterfield, Tiffany McCaster and Shawn McCaster as well as several cousins.A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.Flowers and cards for the family can be sent to the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home at 1822 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Ga 31313 as well as donations made to Out of the Darkness Foundation.Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close