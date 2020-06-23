SFC. Mark F. Homan (Ret) born on Nov. 12, 1954 in Connersville, IN. to Ferdinand B. Homan and Alfreida H. Homan. Mark passed away on June 9, 2020 at his home in Hinesville, GA.



Mark served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, primarily as a master gunner for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. After retirement he received his CDL to drive tractor trailers.



He enjoyed celebrations, from holidays to hosting parties. He had a big heart and when he wasn't caring for his animals, he would be known to help others out down on their luck.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Alfreida Homan and his brother, Maurice Homan. He is survived by his two sisters, Janice Gazdecki and Matilda (John) Pilgrim as well as his three sons, Benjamin (Jessica) Homan, Joshua (Heather) Homan and David (Catherine) Homan and three grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on July 20, 2020 at 10:00 am in Dale Cemetery, 801 N Gregg Rd, Connersville, IN 47331. A memorial service in Georgia will be announced at a later time."

