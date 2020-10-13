1/1
Marlene N. Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene N. Thornton, 66, passed away on Monday, October 6, 2020.

Marlene was the pianist at First United Methodist Church of Hinesville. She had a deep love for music and for animals. Along with the piano, she played the flute, melodica, violin, and a variety of percussion instruments.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Marvin and Elizabeth M. Nettles of Ridgeland, SC; and her husband, best friend, and soulmate, Dale Thornton.

She is survived by one brother, M. Eugene Nettles (Nancy) of Spartanburg, SC; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Reese of Ridgeland, SC and Teresa Fowler (Harold) of Palm Coast, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be private.

Family and friends are invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2 or listen via audio feed provided by the Hinesville First United Methodist Church at www.hinesvillemethodist.com on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Marlene's loved ones request remembrances be made to GHC Hospice, Post Office Box 15665, Savannah, Georgia 31416 or the Isaiah 6:8 Mission isa68.org.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved