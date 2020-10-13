Marlene N. Thornton, 66, passed away on Monday, October 6, 2020.
Marlene was the pianist at First United Methodist Church of Hinesville. She had a deep love for music and for animals. Along with the piano, she played the flute, melodica, violin, and a variety of percussion instruments.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Marvin and Elizabeth M. Nettles of Ridgeland, SC; and her husband, best friend, and soulmate, Dale Thornton.
She is survived by one brother, M. Eugene Nettles (Nancy) of Spartanburg, SC; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Reese of Ridgeland, SC and Teresa Fowler (Harold) of Palm Coast, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be private.
Family and friends are invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2
or listen via audio feed provided by the Hinesville First United Methodist Church at www.hinesvillemethodist.com
on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Marlene's loved ones request remembrances be made to GHC Hospice, Post Office Box 15665, Savannah, Georgia 31416 or the Isaiah 6:8 Mission isa68.org.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.