Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene (Spann) Peede. View Sign Service Information Howard &Jones Funeral Home 777 S 1St St Jesup , GA 31545 (912)-427-3721 Funeral service 12:00 PM Howard &Jones Funeral Home 777 S 1St St Jesup , GA 31545 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene Spann Peede, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 13, 2020, at Serenity Place of Dublin, Ga. A native of Hazlehurst, Mrs. Peede was born on February 26, 1923 to James Edward Spann and Lilly Harrison Spann at Goldman's Hospital. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class from Hazlehurst High School at the age of fifteen and attended Georgia College for Women (now Georgia College and University).



Mrs. Peede married Louie Felton Peede in 1943 and they later moved to Jesup in 1952 where they raised their two sons; Eddie and Butch. During this time, Mrs. Peede was Secretary/Treasurer for more than 20 years of the family business, Peede and Bramblett Cabinets Inc., and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Jesup. During her membership with the First Baptist Church, Mrs. Peede held numerous leadership and fellowship positions including Sunday School Teacher, FBC Ministry Leader, Meals on Wheels, Joy Singers Member, Treasurer of the Wednesday Night Meal Ministry, Women's Missionary Union President and XYZ Senior Adult President. Dedicated to her family and especially her boys, Mrs. Peede was very involved with their school, extracurricular and band activities serving as President of the PTA, Cub Scout Den Mother, Home Room Mother and most importantly Band Booster President for four years, as music was an important focus in their lives.



After her boys graduated high school, Mrs. Peede started a new career with the Civil Service at Fort Stewart and lived in Hinesville, Ga. Never one to be idle, Mrs. Peede developed an interest in the housing developments and pursed a license in real estate sales. She was an avid realtor and practiced until she was 90. During her 21-year career with the Civil Service Mrs. Peede worked with General Norman Schwarzkopf and received the highest civilian award at the time, "The Army Commander's Award for Civilian Service."



Her lifelong passion for the outdoors was ever present in her gardens and yard work where she routinely received the "Garden of the Year Award." Mrs. Peede enjoyed all plants and flowers and believed nurturing plants was a wonderful way to stay in touch with God's beautiful world. She passed down her family tradition and love of flower arranging and bow making to her nieces. Mrs. Peede has been a member of the Jesup Garden Club since 1988 and served in multiple capacities including the club's treasurer for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Hinesville Garden Club for 10 years.



A champion for the communities in which she lived, Mrs. Peede unselfishly gave her time and efforts to numerous service projects. She was a charter member of the Federated Junior Woman's Club of Jesup and worked as a Red Cross Volunteer in the Blood Blank for many years. She took great pride in being the manager for the absentee voters' precinct for 19 years. Mrs. Peede was on the welcoming committee in her neighborhood and an important aspect of her social ministry included visiting the elderly and sick.



Not one to back down from a challenge and even as a great-grandmother, she learned how to use Facebook, send text messages and email her great-grandchildren at 90! She enjoyed traveling, especially when it was visiting her four granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. She always had a kind smile for everyone she met and took pride in her handwriting, as her notes and letters were a joy to all. Mrs. Peede will be known for her legacy of love, compassion, faith and hard work ethics.



Mrs. Peede is survived by her son Dr. Louie F. "Butch" Peede, Jr. (Merlaine) of Parker Colorado and her daughter-in-law Paula Sharpe Peede of St. Simons Island, Georgia. Her four granddaughters are Stephanie Peede Sorrells, Melissa Peede Hasty (Chris,) Marissa Peede Buzan (Garrett) and Danna Peede Simons. Her eight great-grandchildren are Walker (20) and Brayden (17) Sorrells, Jake (16) and Hannah Glenn (13) Hasty, Avery Grace (11) and Camden (8) Buzan, Hunter (11) and Quinn (10) Simons. Mrs. Peede is also survived by her two brothers Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Spann (Grace) of Warner Robbins and Wyatt "Buddy" Washington Spann (Louise) of Hazlehurst and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Peede was extremely fond of all of her nieces and nephews and always thought of them as her own children with much love and appreciation.



Mrs. Peede was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons Larry Peede and Ed Peede, her sisters Mary Ellen Spann Conely and Eddie Merle Spann Dunn.



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with a reception to follow at the funeral home.



Interment services will be held privately in the Hazlehurst City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Jesup Georgia, P.O. Box 1115, Jesup, Ga. 31598.



The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Dublin Place and Serenity Hospice House of Dublin, Georgia, who have provided gentle, loving comfort and care for Mrs. Peede in her later years.



Please sign our guestbook online at



Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga. Marlene Spann Peede, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 13, 2020, at Serenity Place of Dublin, Ga. A native of Hazlehurst, Mrs. Peede was born on February 26, 1923 to James Edward Spann and Lilly Harrison Spann at Goldman's Hospital. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class from Hazlehurst High School at the age of fifteen and attended Georgia College for Women (now Georgia College and University).Mrs. Peede married Louie Felton Peede in 1943 and they later moved to Jesup in 1952 where they raised their two sons; Eddie and Butch. During this time, Mrs. Peede was Secretary/Treasurer for more than 20 years of the family business, Peede and Bramblett Cabinets Inc., and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Jesup. During her membership with the First Baptist Church, Mrs. Peede held numerous leadership and fellowship positions including Sunday School Teacher, FBC Ministry Leader, Meals on Wheels, Joy Singers Member, Treasurer of the Wednesday Night Meal Ministry, Women's Missionary Union President and XYZ Senior Adult President. Dedicated to her family and especially her boys, Mrs. Peede was very involved with their school, extracurricular and band activities serving as President of the PTA, Cub Scout Den Mother, Home Room Mother and most importantly Band Booster President for four years, as music was an important focus in their lives.After her boys graduated high school, Mrs. Peede started a new career with the Civil Service at Fort Stewart and lived in Hinesville, Ga. Never one to be idle, Mrs. Peede developed an interest in the housing developments and pursed a license in real estate sales. She was an avid realtor and practiced until she was 90. During her 21-year career with the Civil Service Mrs. Peede worked with General Norman Schwarzkopf and received the highest civilian award at the time, "The Army Commander's Award for Civilian Service."Her lifelong passion for the outdoors was ever present in her gardens and yard work where she routinely received the "Garden of the Year Award." Mrs. Peede enjoyed all plants and flowers and believed nurturing plants was a wonderful way to stay in touch with God's beautiful world. She passed down her family tradition and love of flower arranging and bow making to her nieces. Mrs. Peede has been a member of the Jesup Garden Club since 1988 and served in multiple capacities including the club's treasurer for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Hinesville Garden Club for 10 years.A champion for the communities in which she lived, Mrs. Peede unselfishly gave her time and efforts to numerous service projects. She was a charter member of the Federated Junior Woman's Club of Jesup and worked as a Red Cross Volunteer in the Blood Blank for many years. She took great pride in being the manager for the absentee voters' precinct for 19 years. Mrs. Peede was on the welcoming committee in her neighborhood and an important aspect of her social ministry included visiting the elderly and sick.Not one to back down from a challenge and even as a great-grandmother, she learned how to use Facebook, send text messages and email her great-grandchildren at 90! She enjoyed traveling, especially when it was visiting her four granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. She always had a kind smile for everyone she met and took pride in her handwriting, as her notes and letters were a joy to all. Mrs. Peede will be known for her legacy of love, compassion, faith and hard work ethics.Mrs. Peede is survived by her son Dr. Louie F. "Butch" Peede, Jr. (Merlaine) of Parker Colorado and her daughter-in-law Paula Sharpe Peede of St. Simons Island, Georgia. Her four granddaughters are Stephanie Peede Sorrells, Melissa Peede Hasty (Chris,) Marissa Peede Buzan (Garrett) and Danna Peede Simons. Her eight great-grandchildren are Walker (20) and Brayden (17) Sorrells, Jake (16) and Hannah Glenn (13) Hasty, Avery Grace (11) and Camden (8) Buzan, Hunter (11) and Quinn (10) Simons. Mrs. Peede is also survived by her two brothers Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Spann (Grace) of Warner Robbins and Wyatt "Buddy" Washington Spann (Louise) of Hazlehurst and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Peede was extremely fond of all of her nieces and nephews and always thought of them as her own children with much love and appreciation.Mrs. Peede was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons Larry Peede and Ed Peede, her sisters Mary Ellen Spann Conely and Eddie Merle Spann Dunn.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with a reception to follow at the funeral home.Interment services will be held privately in the Hazlehurst City Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Jesup Georgia, P.O. Box 1115, Jesup, Ga. 31598.The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Dublin Place and Serenity Hospice House of Dublin, Georgia, who have provided gentle, loving comfort and care for Mrs. Peede in her later years.Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga. Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close