Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 200 Daniel Siding Loop Road Richmond , GA

Marshall Allen Fulwood, Sr. was born on Dec. 26, 1960 in Prattsburg, N.Y.

He was the fourth of 12 children born to the late Deacon Joseph Nathan Fulwood Sr and Mary Fulwood.

Marshall attended the Bryan County Public Schools and was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School.

He grew up in a Christian home and gave his life to Christ at an early age.

Marshall was always a hardworker. He was employed as a construction worker, cook, painter and landscaper. He was a joy to be around. Marshall had a loving spirit that was contagious to others.

He was a great athlete. He enjoyed football, basketball, and especially softball.

At the time of his passing, He was employed as a line cook in Hinesville, Ga.

Marshall entered eternal rest on Dec. 2, 2019.

He leaves to cherish wonderful memories: his mother, Mary Fulwood of Richmond Hill Ga.; two sons: Marshall Fulwood, Jr of Hinesville, Ga., Christopher Shuman of Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter: Tabitha McPhail of Hinesville, Ga,; six brothers: Joseph N. Fulwood, Jr of Richmond Hill, Ga., James Fulwood of Richmond Hill, Ga., Philip Fulwood of Savannah, Ga., Gary (Cynthia) Fulwood of Savannah, Ga., Alfred Fulwood of Richmond Hill, Ga., Keith Fulwood of Richmond Hill, Ga.; five sisters: Barbara (Curtis) Lumpkin of Jesup, Ga., Pamela Prince of Richmond Hill, Ga., Sandra (Gerry) Gaston of Richmond Hill, Ga., Lavonda (Curtis) Curry of Savannah, Ga., and Diane Fulwood of Richmond Hill, Ga.; seven grandchildren, two aunts: Lula Mae Fuller, Richmond Hill of Ga., Clara Stroman of Rochester, NY; one uncle: Charlie Fuller of Richmond Hill, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, close cousins, family members and friends.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Daniel Siding Loop Road, Richmond, Hill, Ga. 31324.

Interment: Woodsville Cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ga.

