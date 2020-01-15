Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Agnes Walden. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Rock Creek, Tenn., on January 24, 1933, to Maynard and Bessie Gregg, Martha was a military wife, a farmer's wife, and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. If there was a meal to be cooked, a dress to be sewn, a cake to be baked, a lost soul to be found, a hand to be held, a prayer to be said, or, especially, a baby to be rocked, she was there.

Martha was a member of First Baptist Church of Hinesville where she served faithfully for many years in many roles including children and adult Sunday school teacher, nursery worker, choir member, WMU, GA leader, Acteen leader, and Vacation Bible School teacher. Her Brunswick stew and chili were always a special treat at the annual FBC fall festivals during the years before her health declined. Over a period of many years, Martha managed and oversaw various successful businesses along with her husband including Walden's Apartment Rentals, grocery store, laundromat, car wash, Walden House Movers, Liberty Ice Company, and Walden Farms.

Martha's family and friends will miss her tremendously, but we know we will see her again one day and we rest in the words of 2Corinthians 5:8, "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord."

She was predeceased by her parents, nine siblings, and a son, Dean Walden.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, whom she married the day after she graduated high school, Alonzo Walden; children, Eddie Walden (Kathy), Allen Walden, Genoyn Cagley (Stanley), Joy Lewis (Dave), and Jane Walden-Dickerson (Charles); daughter in law, Debbie Walden; eleven grandchildren, Ashley Walden, Allison Walden, Cody Walden (Aimee), Erin Johnson (Steven), Andrew Walden (fiancé Sydney), Dustin Walden (Kimberly), Clint Walden, Joseph Cagley, Alexis Lewis, Jenna Lewis, and Joshua Walden (Shana); six great-grandchildren, Jackson Walden, Addyson Bowers, Collin Mack Walden, Jacob Johnson, Hazel Johnson, and Laighton Durham; and several nieces and nephews including special niece and nephew, Christine and Steve Spangler of Michigan.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral services will begin at noon, Friday, January 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Hinesville with Reverend Roy Broughman officiating. Burial will follow in Elim Baptist Church Cemetery. Martha's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Remembrances in the form of flowers are certainly appreciated due to Martha's love of beautiful flowers. If you so desire, however, in lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to either Georgia Hospice Care, 141 South Macon Street, Jesup, Ga. 31545 or First Baptist Church of Hinesville Building Fund, 220 Memorial Drive, Hinesville, Ga. 31313 in memory of Martha Walden.

A special thank you goes to Dr. Bannout, Dr. Eskandar, and Dr. Elkins for their many years of care, as well as the entire staff of Georgia Hospice Care and Liberty Regional Medical Center.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

