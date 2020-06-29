Martin L. "M.L." Coffer, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
A lifelong resident of Fleming, he was a faithful member of the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. He graduated from Bradwell Institute and attended the North Georgia Trade and Vocational School in Clarkesville on a baseball and basketball scholarship. It was in Clarkesville that he met the love of his life, Beverly Black.
M.L. worked at Savannah Electric and Power Company for 15 years and retired from Coastal Utilities after 33 years of service. He was a charter member and first President of the Liberty Coastal Lions Club, Chairman of the Liberty County Commissioners for 16 years, Secretary/Treasurer of the Coastal EMC Board of Directors, a member of the First Citizens Bank Board of Directors, Soil and Water Conservation Board, Resource Conservation and Development Board, and Liberty Hunting Club. He also held several positions at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. He was the owner of BevMar Logging and BevMar Farms.
M.L. was larger than life to his family and friends. He loved the Lord, his family, and farming. Nothing made him happier than being on a tractor or a horse. He was a cowboy at heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dora L and Leroy Coffer; his wife, Beverly Black Coffer; and two sisters, Elizabeth Coffer and Mary L. (Sissy) West.
He is survived by his daughters, Angie Rogers (David) and Amy Bowen (Pat); grandchildren, Jason Rogers (Tracey), Pam Proman (Allen), Briana Bowen (David) and Beverly Maley (Joe); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Rogers and Trey and Payton Proman; one sister, Thressa Morgan (Clayton); and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to his dedicated caregivers, Luz Ruiz and Jamie Cullen.
A Walk-Thru Visitation was held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services were held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Due to restrictions set in place during the current COVID19 health crisis, attendance in the church was limited. The public was invited to listen to the funeral service from the comfort of your car at the church by tuning your radio to FM 99.3, then join us at graveside for the committal. Social Distancing practices was in effect and face coverings were encouraged. Additionally, the funeral service was LIVESTREAMED at www.Facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Pallbearers were Alfred Woods, Don Woods, Clay Godley, Gerald Haymans, Bubba Crowley, and Len Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Blount, Paul Crowley, Steve Collins, Randolph Jones, Steve Sikes, Earl Phillips, Coleman Sharpe, and Moe Gill.
Remembrances may be made to Mt. Olivet UMC Building Fund, 667 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Fleming, GA 31309.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
A lifelong resident of Fleming, he was a faithful member of the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. He graduated from Bradwell Institute and attended the North Georgia Trade and Vocational School in Clarkesville on a baseball and basketball scholarship. It was in Clarkesville that he met the love of his life, Beverly Black.
M.L. worked at Savannah Electric and Power Company for 15 years and retired from Coastal Utilities after 33 years of service. He was a charter member and first President of the Liberty Coastal Lions Club, Chairman of the Liberty County Commissioners for 16 years, Secretary/Treasurer of the Coastal EMC Board of Directors, a member of the First Citizens Bank Board of Directors, Soil and Water Conservation Board, Resource Conservation and Development Board, and Liberty Hunting Club. He also held several positions at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. He was the owner of BevMar Logging and BevMar Farms.
M.L. was larger than life to his family and friends. He loved the Lord, his family, and farming. Nothing made him happier than being on a tractor or a horse. He was a cowboy at heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dora L and Leroy Coffer; his wife, Beverly Black Coffer; and two sisters, Elizabeth Coffer and Mary L. (Sissy) West.
He is survived by his daughters, Angie Rogers (David) and Amy Bowen (Pat); grandchildren, Jason Rogers (Tracey), Pam Proman (Allen), Briana Bowen (David) and Beverly Maley (Joe); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Rogers and Trey and Payton Proman; one sister, Thressa Morgan (Clayton); and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to his dedicated caregivers, Luz Ruiz and Jamie Cullen.
A Walk-Thru Visitation was held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services were held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Due to restrictions set in place during the current COVID19 health crisis, attendance in the church was limited. The public was invited to listen to the funeral service from the comfort of your car at the church by tuning your radio to FM 99.3, then join us at graveside for the committal. Social Distancing practices was in effect and face coverings were encouraged. Additionally, the funeral service was LIVESTREAMED at www.Facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Pallbearers were Alfred Woods, Don Woods, Clay Godley, Gerald Haymans, Bubba Crowley, and Len Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Blount, Paul Crowley, Steve Collins, Randolph Jones, Steve Sikes, Earl Phillips, Coleman Sharpe, and Moe Gill.
Remembrances may be made to Mt. Olivet UMC Building Fund, 667 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Fleming, GA 31309.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.