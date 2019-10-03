Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin "Mark" Chesser. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Featured

Ludowici – Marvin H. "Mark" Chesser, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. Born in Nahunta he had lived in Long County for thirty-eight years. He was a retired OTR truck driver for over thirty-eight years and had driven a school bus for Long County. He was elected to the Ludowici City Council in 2012 and was mayor pro-tem at the time of his death and had worked as a funeral assistant with Howard Funeral Home since 2014. He was a member of Ludowici First Baptist Church, the Emmett Patterson Sunday school class, was active in the men's ministry, and had driven the church van for Wednesday evening actives a number of years. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors are his wife, Claudine Chesser of Ludowici; children, Greg Chesser (Ashley) of Poplar Bluff, MO, Sheila Chase (Jason) of Nahunta, Tammy Ballance (Darrell), Keith Ryals and James Wasdin all of Ludowici; five sisters, Lucy Dowling of Alma, Betty Sage, Carolyn Shepler, Ramona Moody all of Nahunta, and Kathleen Ashburn of Callahan, FL; one brother, Roger Chesser (Kathy) of Nahunta; grandchildren, Tanner Fox, Jessie Chesser (Brittany), Robbie Chesser, Lindsey Ballance Howard, Sydney Taylor (Josh), Connie Schmidt (Josh), and Amy McCoy; great-grandchildren, Kindle Howard, Skylie Chesser, Katelyn Chesser, Brooks Taylor, and Keeley Taylor; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Thursday, September 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Ludowici First Baptist Church.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m. at Ludowici First Baptist Church. Rev. Eric Rentz and Rev. Andy Pusser officiated.

Burial followed in Middleton Memorial Methodist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Steve Weir, Kerry Wingate, Billy Kearschner, Randy Wilson, Wallace Shaw and Twiman Garrason.

Honorary pallbearers were City of Ludowici employees and the Emmett Patterson Sunday School class.

Remembrances are suggested to: Ludowici FBC Building Fund, 705 N. McDonald Street, Ludowici, GA 31316.

Family and friends may sign the online register at

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

