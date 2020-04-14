Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Kent Mosley. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Graveside service 11:00 AM Oglethorpe Memorial Park Cemetery Hinesville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Kent Mosley, 73, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. A native of Doctors Inlet, FL, he had lived in Long County since 1987, moving from the Atlanta area. Over the course of his life he was a property owner and manager and owned various businesses in Atlanta and southeast Georgia. A man of tremendous faith, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was a member of Compass Worship Center and was faithful to support missions around the world, traveling to India on four occasions. He was a US Army veteran and was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.



Survivors are his wife of fifty-one years, Sarah Taylor Mosley of Ludowici; daughter, Lucy Parden (Danny) of Panama City Beach, FL; son, Brandon Mosley of Ludowici; sister, Sharon Goddard of Stockbridge; brothers, Roger Mosley of Middleburg, FL and Jimmy Brooks (Maria) of Stockbridge; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Drop-in visitation will be Monday, April 13 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.



*Adhering to the COVID- 19 standards as set forth by the CDC, social distancing and no more than ten people in the chapel at a time.



Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 14 at 11 AM in the Oglethorpe Memorial Park Cemetery in Hinesville.



Active pallbearers will be Hollis Smith, Brandon Mosley, Vernon Waters, Mike Howard, Sam Miness, Matt Atkins, Jack Hayden, Johnny Smith, and Dale Rozier.



Remembrances are suggested to Maranatha Faith Ministries, P. O. Box 2414, Brunswick, GA 31521.



Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com



