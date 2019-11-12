Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Smith. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Smith was born Mar. 4, 1946, to the late George Curry and Minnie Lee Hardon in Greensboro, Florida. At an early age she joined Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend R.B. Ivey until she moved away. Mary graduated from Rosenwald Senior High School in Panama City, Fla. in 1963. Mary worked for Ithaca Industries in Glennville, Ga. for several years. Mary also worked for The Village Day Care Center in Hinesville, Ga. also for several years. Later in life Mary joined The Family of the True Born Church of Christ Deliverance Center Inc. Miracle Temple under the leadership of Apostle Dr. Richard Walthour Jr. and was involved in church in various ministries. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hardon, one brother Louis Frank Curry, and two sisters Mamie L. Williams and Sallie A. Grady. Mary loved to crochet, complete craft projects, fishing, playing bingo with a special circle of friends, and was involved in her church ministries until her health failed. Mary was a helping hand and a joy to any person she knew in need and was known and loved by many.



Mary passed away from this life in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 7, 2019 in Hinesville, Ga.



Mary leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 48 years Randy E. Smith Sr of Hinesville, Ga., two sons: Danny M. Morrison and Randy E. Smith Jr. of Hinesville, Ga. three Daughters: Dedria L. Evans-Jackson (Jeffery) of Charlotte, N.C., Cassandra Rene' Burnette (Guy) of Columbus, Ga., and Tawanda Michelle Goosby (Oscar Jr.) of Frederick, Md., and one special nephew Rondell Antonio White (Sabreen) of Savannah, Ga., one brother George Curry (Annette) of Detroit, Mich., two sisters: Erma J. Smith (Nathaniel) of Hinesville, Ga., and Beatrice J. Ivey (Robert) of Columbus, Ga., two Aunts: Eloise Hill of Riverside, Calif. and Shirley Hines of Crawfordville, Fla., Mother and Father in-law Thomas O. Sr. and Dolly Smith of Gastonia, N.C., brother in-laws Cooper Smith (Catherine) of Gastonia, N.C. and Thomas O. Smith Jr (Patricia) of Gastonia, N.C., Grandchildren: Deondria Evans of Charlotte, N.C., Deadria Ricks (Darrius) of Fayetteville, N.C., Keon Burnette of Columbus, Ga., Elisha O. Goosby, Maliese S. Goosby, Mayte N. Goosby, Canai H. Goosby, Marie E. Goosby, Ka'Rie P. Goosby all of Frederick, Maryland, Ezekiel White, Alay'a White, Ronneishia White, Ron'Daja White all of Hinesville, Ga., Avery Williams of Savannah, Ga., Great Granchildren: Deveon Walton, Deonna Walton, Daniya Walton of Charlotte, N.C. and Kinsley Ricks of Fayetteville, North Carolina and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.



Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Miracle Deliverance Church, 1465 Peter King Rd, Riceboro, Ga. 31323. The body will be placed in the church 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park Cemetery, 1200 S. Newport Road, Gastonia, N.C. 28054

