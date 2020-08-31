1/1
Mary (Clark) Gill
1942 - 2020
Mary Clark Spry Gill, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hospice House Savannah.

Mary was born on February 19, 1943. She was a lifelong resident of Richmond Hill and a member of Daniel Baptist Church. She enjoyed ceramics, crafting, and bingo.

She was preceded in death by his first husband, John R. Spry; second husband, Andrew C. Gill; parents, Woodrow and Vernice Clark; one sister; and several brothers.

She is survived by four sons; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, graveside services will be private.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
Always loved Mary she is Beautiful inside and out and will be missed .My to love her children and family ..
Kathy folino Gallo
Family
August 28, 2020
We are sorry that Aunt Mary has passed. I always called her Aunt Mary even though she wasn't my aunt. She will still be in hearts and memory until Jesus calls us all.
Jimmy and Tamme Clark
Family
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. She was always laughing and having a good time !
April Riley
Family
August 27, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. If there is anything I can do for you, please let me know. I would like to come to the grave site but I understand it is private. Text me buddy if you need me. I just lost Allen in March so I know what you are going through. Love you all.
Bonnie Myrick
August 27, 2020
I LOVE YOU MOM,I KNOW YOUR WITH DAD AND THE REST OF YOUR FAMILY AND WHAT A WONDERFUL REUNION IT MUST BE IN THE PRESENCE OF OUR LORD,I WILL SEE YOU AGAIN ONE DAY AND WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY THAT WILL BE!
Robin Spry
Son
August 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara Brown
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
LOVE YOU MAMA. I WILL LOOK FOR YOU EVERY TIME I GO TO MAGNOLIA TO PLAY BINGO WITH YOUR FRIENDS. I KNOW YOU ARE IN A BETTER PLACE.
JERRY SPRY
Son
August 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Praying for all the family that God would comfort y'all
Fran Haile
August 27, 2020
So sorry to hear this about your Mom. She was a sweet lady .. thoughts and prayers are with you and the family ❤❤
Teri Smyth
Family
August 27, 2020
To all my relatives, I see( my) Aunt Mary's face and old memories come rushing back !! Good Memories!! I wish I had been closer to her an family.
Truly know she's not in pain anymore.
She'll be truly missed.
Sue Peterson
Family
August 27, 2020
Sorry to see that Mary has died. We are sorry dear family.
Beverly & James Clark
Family
August 27, 2020
Dear mom, so sorry your gone but I am happy that your in a better place. I will always love you. Every time I go to visit residents at Magnolia I will be looking for you but then I wll remember your now home. Rest in peace.
JERRY SPRY
Son
August 27, 2020
Loved Mrs Mary and all her family. Rogers first cousin...
Susan Clark
Family
August 27, 2020
We loved ❤ aunt Mary very much. I'm so sorry that she has passed but happy to know that she now rejoices in heaven with all of our loved ones.
JoAnn Beam
Family
August 27, 2020

John. Tadpole Spry Sr
Son
