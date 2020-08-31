Mary Clark Spry Gill, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hospice House Savannah.
Mary was born on February 19, 1943. She was a lifelong resident of Richmond Hill and a member of Daniel Baptist Church. She enjoyed ceramics, crafting, and bingo.
She was preceded in death by his first husband, John R. Spry; second husband, Andrew C. Gill; parents, Woodrow and Vernice Clark; one sister; and several brothers.
She is survived by four sons; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, graveside services will be private.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.