Evangelist Mary Hubbard Clark was born in Bartow, FL on May 24, 1935 to the late Sadie Bell Williams and Ben Jackson. She was educated in Liberty County School system. She was baptized at an early age. She relocated to Philadelphia, PA where she joined Beulah Tabernacle Church. She was a dedicated worker for the board of Education. She started as a bus attendant, then started college at Drexel University. She started working with special needs children. She used to have Bible Study of the neighbors in her house once a week.

In 1974, she relocated back to Liberty County, GA. She started in the nursing field where she was dedicated to helping others. She was a member of Free for All Deliverance under Bishop & Connie Walker. She later changed her membership to Light of Deliverance Church under leadership Bobby & Bernice Kindley. On July 6, 2020, God called her home to eternal rest. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sadie Bell Williams and father, Ben Jackson, Earl Hubbard, Sr, Charles Clark, sister, Queenesther Baker, brother, Leroy Cannon, sister, Mary Ann Johnson, son, Errol Hubbard, daughter, Vera Hubbard, grandson, Abdullah Miles.

She leaves to cherished her memories, her loving children, Diane Hall (James), Bobbie Cannon, Earl Hubbard, Jr, Shelia Hubbard Miles, Gary Hubbard (Yolanda), Sandra Hubbard Brown (Vincent), Nannette Hubbard; her sister, Ophelia Howard (Theodore); sisters-in-law, Icelean Jackson (Herman) of New Jersey, Willie Mae Wright of Midway, GA; brother-in-law, Kenneth Hubbard of Philadelphia, PA; aunt-in-law, Ronnie Mae Lambert (Theodore); 12 Grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; 22 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, godchildren, and friends. A special friend of the family Ardellia Henderson Rincon.



Visitation: 10:00am – 11:00am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320

Funeral Services: 11:00am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320

Interment: First Zion Missionary Baptist Church



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store